Monkeypox overwhelms sexual health clinics as STI patients ‘waiting weeks’ for treatment
Exclusive: ‘People are reaching out for appointments but there’s just nothing available because there’s been so much shifting around of staff and resources to respond to monkeypox,’ says Terence Higgins Trust
Patients are having to wait weeks for STI treatments due to growing pressure on sexual health clinics driven by the monkeypox outbreak, health leaders have warned.
Rising infection rates are forcing clinics to reduce their usual day-to-day activities by 30 per cent as focus turns to identifying potential monkeypox cases and administering the vaccine to at-risk groups, according to the Terence Higgins Trust.
The British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) said that the monkeypox outbreak had also made it harder for people to access PreP – a preventive drug that minimises the chances of contracting HIV in at-risk groups – and long-lasting contraception, such as the coil.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies