MP Margaret Ferrier sentenced to 270-hour community order for breaking Covid rules
MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West took train from London to Glasgow after being told she tested positive for virus
An MP who took a train from London to Scotland after learning she had tested positive for Covid has been sentenced to a 270-hour community order for breaking virus rules.
Margaret Ferrier MP admitted putting people at risk by visiting a number of locations in Glasgow after taking a Covid test.
She must complete the 270-hour community “payback” order within nine months.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.