Nadine Dorries in spat with Kemi Badenoch as government shelves Online Safety Bill
‘We shouldn’t be legislating for hurt feelings,’ says anti-woke Tory leadership contender
Culture secretary Nadine Dorries has clashed with colleague Kemi Badenoch over the government’s Online Safety Bill, after the Tory leadership candidate attacked the proposed legislation.
After it emerged that the bill’s final stages have been delayed until the autumn, Ms Badenoch said the postponement was the “right move”, adding: “We should not be legislating for hurt feelings.”
The “anti-woke” right-winger contender tweeted: “The bill is in no fit state to become law. If I’m elected prime minister I will ensure the bill doesn’t overreach.”
