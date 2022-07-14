✕ Close Hunt and Zahawi out of leadership race as Sunak is frontrunner in first poll

Jeremy Hunt has pledged support to Rishi Sunak after he was eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson in the first round of voting by Tory MPs.

The endorsement gives the former chancellor a boost ahead of today’s second ballot when least popular candidate would be eliminated.

Earlier, Mr Hunt along with chancellor Nadhim Zahawi failed to garner the 30 votes needed to progress to the next stage, while Mr Sunak topped the poll with 88 votes.

Penny Mordaunt came second on 67 votes and Liz Truss third with 50 backers in the first round of voting by Tory MPs, 1922 chairman Graham Brady announced.

The remaining six candidates, which also include former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, attorney general Suella Braverman, and Tom Tugendhat, chair of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, will face a second ballot today.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss will pledge to take a tough decision and get economic growth going, as she set out her pitch to be Britain’s next prime minister.