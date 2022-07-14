Boris Johnson news - live: Hunt pledges support for Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership bid
Endorsement gives boost to former chancellor ahead of second ballot
Jeremy Hunt has pledged support to Rishi Sunak after he was eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson in the first round of voting by Tory MPs.
The endorsement gives the former chancellor a boost ahead of today’s second ballot when least popular candidate would be eliminated.
Earlier, Mr Hunt along with chancellor Nadhim Zahawi failed to garner the 30 votes needed to progress to the next stage, while Mr Sunak topped the poll with 88 votes.
Penny Mordaunt came second on 67 votes and Liz Truss third with 50 backers in the first round of voting by Tory MPs, 1922 chairman Graham Brady announced.
The remaining six candidates, which also include former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, attorney general Suella Braverman, and Tom Tugendhat, chair of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, will face a second ballot today.
Meanwhile, Ms Truss will pledge to take a tough decision and get economic growth going, as she set out her pitch to be Britain’s next prime minister.
Truss pledges to make tough decisions
Foreign secretary Liz Truss will set out her pitch to be Britain’s next prime minister in an increasingly bitter race to replace Boris Johnson, with a pledge to take the tough decisions and get economic growth going.
She came third in the first round of voting among Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday, behind former chancellor Rishi Sunak and junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt.
“I am ready to be prime minister on day one. I can lead, make tough decisions and rise to the moment,” Ms Truss will say as she launches her official campaign, according to excerpts released by her team in advance.
“I have a plan to make Britain a high-growth economy through bold supply-side reform,” she will say.
India avidly watching British leadership race
Half a world away from the political drama in London, many Indians are closely following the twists and turns of who replaces Boris Johnson as British prime minister, curious to see how to candidates with Indian descent fare.
Rishi Sunak, the bookmakers’ favourite to prevail, and Suella Braverman are campaigning for the Conservative party leadership and have made reference to the opportunities Britain gave members of minorities like them.
If either were to win the race for the premiership, they would be the first prime minister of Indian origin in the United Kingdom.
In both cases, their Indian families migrated to Britain in the 1960s in search of better lives. Britain ruled India for about 200 years before the South Asian country gained independence in 1947 after a prolonged freedom struggle.
Hunt backs Sunak after elimination from Tory leadership race
Jeremy Hunt has thrown his weight behind Rishi Sunak after being knocked out of the race to succeed Boris Johnson in the first round of voting by Tory MPs.
The endorsement gives the former chancellor a boost ahead of the second ballot on Thursday, which will eliminate the least popular candidate.
Mr Hunt, who along with chancellor Nadhim Zahawi failed to garner the 30 votes needed to progress to the next stage of the contest, described Mr Sunak as “one of the most decent, straight people with the highest standards of integrity” in politics.
He said, he is backing Mr Sunak because of his character and approach to the economy.
“I’ve given this a lot of thought and I’m supporting Rishi Sunak. And that’s for two reasons.
“First of all, the big challenge we face now is economic, and this is someone of formidable ability, who has been thinking about the right thing to do for our economy, for families up and down the country, very hard over the last two years.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 14 July 2022 where we provide the latest from Westminster.
