Nadine Dorries tackled on ‘sham’ BBC funding review by senior Tory MP
Culture secretary describes licence fee as ‘regressive tax’
A senior Tory MP has described a forthcoming review into BBC funding as a “sham”, as Nadine Dorries called the licence fee a “regressive tax” which penalises women and poorer people.
It comes after the culture secretary unveiled a two-year freeze to the organisation’s licence fee in January, with a review to be launched before the summer recess to examine alternatives.
Appearing at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, Ms Dorries told MPs people needed to “wake up and smell the coffee”, insisting it was time for a model that is “more effective, modern and fair”.
