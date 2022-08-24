UK scales up emergency exercise to prepare for possible energy shortages
As energy boss warns consumers face a ‘dramatic’ winter
A ‘wargame’ designed to ensure the UK is prepared for a possible shortage of gas has been extended amid warnings of a potentially "catastrophic” winter.
The emergency planning exercise will be run over four days, rather than the usual two, according to the BBC.
Earlier this month The Independent revealed that gas power stations could be shut off to ration energy supplies as part of the drills, to stave off widespread blackouts this winter. The government has told customers not to panic as it insists there is no risk to UK energy supplies.
