Studies showing nature helps mental health ‘limited to wealthy white people’
Over 95 per cent of such studies occur in high-income western nations, reports Aisha Rimi
Numerous studies have been published detailing the benefits of nature, forests and parks on human well-being and mental health. However, a new study has revealed how a lack of diversity in both participants and geography could threaten the ability to make such universal scientific claims.
A newly published paper shows that most studies in this field tend to look at “overwhelmingly white” western and rich nations.
The team of researchers analysed 174 peer-reviewed studies from 2010 to 2020. Their findings, published in Current Research in Environmental Sustainability, showed that study participants were mostly white and that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) communities were strongly underrepresented.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies