Tory rift over call to find female candidate to replace porn shame MP
All-women shortlists ‘demeaning’ to female candidates, says government minister
A government minister has rejected calls for an all-women shortlist to find a replacement for disgraced Tory MP Neil Parish.
Universities minister, Michelle Donelan, said that female-only shortlists for parliamentary candidates are “demeaning” to women.
Boris Johnson is facing calls from within his own party to ensure that a woman is chosen to fight the by-election in the east Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton triggered by Parish’s resignation after being caught watching pornography in the Commons chamber.
