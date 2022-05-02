Boris Johnson news - live: Labour demands probe into Tory ministers’ tax affairs
Candidates from left-of-centre parties are expected to outnumber those on the right by more than two to one in this week’s local elections
Labor Treasury spokesperson James Murray has written to HM Revenue and Customs demanding an investigation to provide “full clarity that no sitting government minister” responsible for shaping tax policy has benefitted from undeclared tax arrangements.
He also asked for reassurance that steps would be taken to ensure that no ministers with such links are involved in future decisions on tax policies in those areas.
The call comes after The Independent revealed the non-dom tax status enjoyed by chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty, as well as questions over health secretary Sajid Javid’s use of an offshore trust while working as a treasury advisor.
Meanwhile, candidates from left-of-centre parties are expected to outnumber those on the right by more than two to one in this week’s local elections in England, new research has shown.
In almost half (43 per cent) of wards being contested, the Conservatives are the sole right-of-centre party against three contenders from the left of centre – Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens – effectively splitting the “progressive” vote in a way that makes it easier for Boris Johnson’s party to win.
‘UK remains world leader in hiding dirty money’
Britain remains the “world leader” in hiding dirty money despite recent efforts to crack down on oligarchs’ illicit wealth, a leading sanctions expert has told The Independent.
Bill Browder urged Boris Johnson’s government to get to grips with the “enabler community” of lawyers and accountants in London suspected of helping kleptocrats from Russia and elsewhere protect their assets.
The Vladimir Putin critic – who campaigned for the “Magnitsky” human rights sanctions introduced by many western governments – said the UK government must now force so-called enablers to share more information with the authorities.
Read the exclusive interview by Adam Forrest.
UK remains ‘world leader’ in hiding dirty money, says top sanctions expert
Exclusive: Government must bring in law to tackle oligarchs’ London ‘enablers’, says Bill Browder
‘Johnson’s anti-work agenda fuels sexism in parliament’
Boris Johnson’s “anti-woke agenda” has helped fuel the rise in misogynistic behaviour in parliament, one of Labour’s most senior women MPs has said.
Margaret Hodge’s comments came after the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish for watching porn in the Commons chamber, and amid a flood of complaints about women at Westminster being groped, objectified and belittled because of their sex.
Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is to convene a once-in-a-generation conference to bring parties and parliamentary authorities together to find solutions to the problem of bullying and sexual harassment.
But cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng denied there was a culture of misogyny in parliament, blaming the string of recent cases on “bad apples” among MPs.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports.
Johnson’s ‘anti-woke’ agenda fuels sexism in parliament, says senior Labour woman
Cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng blames misconduct in Westminster on ‘bad apples’
Swimming spots hit by 160,000 hours of sewage dumps, reveals a Libral Democrats research
Water companies dumped sewage in public swimming spots for more than 160,000 hours last year, research released by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.
Data from the Environment Agency showed that 25,000 sewage releases took place in coastline bathing spots in areas popular with families and holidaymakers, such as Scarborough South Bay in Yorkshire and Clevedon Beach in Somerset.
The research comes after water companies admitted to discharging raw sewage into England’s rivers, estuaries and seas around 1,000 times a day during the last year.
Joe Middleton has the details.
Swimming spots hit by 160,000 hours of sewage dumps, Lib Dem research reveals
Liberal Democrats have called for a sewage tax on water companies’ profits to clean up coastlines, rivers and lakes
Andrew Woodcock reports.
Labour demands a probe into sitting ministers’ tax affairs
Labour is demanding an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs to clear up whether any government minister with responsibility for tax policy has ever benefitted from undeclared tax arrangements as a result.
The call comes after The Independent revealed the non-dom tax status enjoyed by chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty, as well as questions over health secretary Sajid Javid’s use of an offshore trust while working as a Treasury adviser.
In a letter to HMRC, seen by The Independent, Labour Treasury spokesperson James Murray called for an investigation to provide “full clarity that no sitting government minister who has been involved in any way with shaping tax policy has benefitted from those policies through personal and previously undeclared tax arrangements linked to offshore tax havens”.
Read the details in this exclusive by our political editor Andrew Woodcock.
Labour demands HMRC investigation into ministers’ tax affairs
Exclusive: Demand follows revelations in Independent about non-dom status of chancellor’s wife
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog covering UK politics for 2 May 2022.
