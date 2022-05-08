Boris Johnson news - live: Sinn Fein win fuels Brexit tensions as PM to unveil bills
Irish nationalist party has hailed ‘new era’ after emerging after winning most seats in Stormont for first time
Sinn Fein has celebrated a historic win in Northern Ireland assembly elections, which could threaten a new Brexit headache for Boris Johnson.
The republicans are now the largest party in Stormont for the first time. But unionist DUP - who won just a few less seats - have ruled out joining an administration with them unless there are major changes to the post-Brexit deal.
The deadlock will increase tensions between Westminster and Brussels, with the UK insisting all options remain on the table - including the possibility of unilaterally scrapping elements of the deal.
That could trigger a major breakdown in relations between the UK and European Union.
Over in Westminster, Boris Johnson is planning to announce new laws that will “deliver on the promise of Brexit” as he looks to bounce back from a bruising set of results for the Tory party.
The British prime minister said he would reveal a “super seven” of Brexit Bills which will cut red tape and “unnecessary barriers inherited from the EU” in the Queen’s Speech next week.
Raab says government wants ‘stability’ in Northern Ireland
Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, is doing the media rounds this morning.
He kicks them off talking about Northern Ireland on Sky News.
“I think above all what we want to see if the United Kingdom is stability,” he said.
“I think for the people of NI we want to see an executive formed, the parties to come together to provide the people of Northern Ireland with stability.”
“I think it is equally clear that stability is being put at risk - imperiled if you like - by the problems with the NI protocol,” he said.
Plan to revive town centres
One of the “Brexit Bills” is about trying to revive struggling town centres.
It will include plan to rid high streets of “derelict shopfronts” and restore neighbourhood pride, with councils given extra powers to force landlords to rent out empty shops.
Other measures will include the ability to make the pavement cafes which sprang up during the Covid-19 pandemic a permanent part of the town centre landscape.
New ‘Brexit Bills’
Boris Johnson is planning to announce the new laws which will “deliver on the promise of Brexit” in the Queen’s Speech, he told the Sunday Express.
“I call them the super seven – and they will benefit families and businesses across the land by changing old EU rules that don’t work for the UK,” he said.
Sinn Fein hails ‘new era’ after historic win
Sinn Fein has hailed a “new era” for Northern Ireland as the Irish nationalist party swept history aside and emerged the largest political force at Stormont assembly for the first time.
Michelle O’Neill, the party’s leader north of the border, challenged the Democratic Unionist Party to drop its obsession with Brexit checks and “work together” to restore the collapsed power-sharing executive.
