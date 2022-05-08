Northern Ireland stability ‘in peril’ unless protocol ditched, says Dominic Raab

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has said Northern Ireland Protocol checks need to be scrapped to resolve power-sharing at Stormont following Sinn Fein’s election success.

Mr Raab also suggested that Boris Johnson’s government is prepared to tear up parts of the deal unilaterally if an agreement could not be reached soon with the EU.

The unionist DUP is refusing to serve with the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein in an executive unless the GB-NI checks on goods agreed as part of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal are ditched.

Asked if Downing Street was ready to take action to tear up the deal without consent with Brussels, Mr Raab said “that option has not been taken off the table”.

The justice secretary told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “That stability is being put at risk, imperilled if you like, by the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, that’s something that affects communities across the board.”

He added: “It’s clear from the dynamic that we now see that we won’t get to that position of stability unless and until [the protocol] is fixed.”

Michelle O’Neill – the party’s leader north of the border – challenged the DUP to drop its obsession with protocol checks and “work together” to restore the power-sharing executive which collapsed in February.

Sinn Fein won 27 seats and received 29 per cent of first preference votes, compared with 25 seats and 21.3 per cent of first preference votes for the DUP – putting Ms O’Neill on course to become the first-ever Irish nationalist first minister.

But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted that the protocol remained a barrier to power-sharing at Stormont. “The sooner that happens, the sooner we’ll be in a position to move forward,” he said.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Sir Jeffrey stating: “Now is the moment for the government to act. No more words. It’s time for action. The Irish Sea border must go and the protocol must be replaced.”

Mr Raab said on Sunday that the executive cannot “get up and running” unless the protocol is “fixed”. The deputy PM added: “If anything, the outcome in Northern Ireland from those elections makes it clear it can’t be put off.”

He said the UK government would take “whatever measures are necessary” to resolve the issues, but refused to say whether a bill to strip out parts of the would be included in Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech.

The Independent understands it could still be introduced later in the parliamentary session.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis, set to travel to Belfast to meet political leaders in the coming days, claimed the results showed voters “want the issues around the protocol addressed”.

The Republic of Ireland’s Europe minister Thomas Byrne pointed out that “a decisive majority” of the MLAs elected to Stormont want to make the protocol work, and called on the UK to “engage in a renewed way” with the EU on the issue.

Ms O’Neill that “we must all turn up” at Stormont next week, adding: “The people can’t wait. The people have told us they expect us to work together. The people are right.”

Keir Starmer’s Labour party has urged the government to “prioritise practical solutions through negotiation with the EU and not chase headlines with empty threats”.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald with Michelle O’Neill (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sinn Fein’s unprecedented victory also raised the prosect of push for a referendum on the reunification of Ireland.

The Republican party’s president Mary Lou McDonald said that she believed a border poll on a united Ireland would be “possible within a five-year timeframe”.

Mr Raab played down the prospect of a border poll on Irish reunification following Sinn Fein’s Stormont success.

“If you look at the results in Northern Ireland, 58 per cent fully of people voted either for parties who support the union or for parties who do not support constitutional change, and that is the message from the people of Northern Ireland,” he told Sky News.