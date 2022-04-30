‘Shameful’ delay by Tories in acting over MP watching porn in Commons, say Labour

Labour has accused Conservative party whips of delaying action over the MP accused of watching pornography in parliament, saying it was “shameful” that it was three days before Neil Parish was suspended from the party and referred himself for investigation.

The 65-year-old MP for Tiverton and Honiton is understood to have been identified to chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris by two female MPs on Tuesday, but his name was not revealed until Friday, when he submitted himself for an inquiry by Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.

Mr Parish has had the Tory whip suspended, but insisted he will not quit parliament while the inquiry takes place. He indicated that he will argue he opened the adult material in error, but added that he will stand down if found guilty.