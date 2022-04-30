✕ Close MP Neil Parish has Tory whip suspended over porn watching in Commons allegations

A Tory MP who is being investigated after claims he watched pornography in the House of Commons has claimed he may have opened the content by mistake.

Neil Parish, the represenative for Tiverton and Honiton, referred himself for investigation on Friday after two female colleagues complained over allegedly seeing him look at porn while sitting near them inside the chamber.

Speaking to reporters after his name was released to the press yesterday, Mr Parish said he would co-operate fully with the inquiry. Asked if it was a mistake, the chair of the Commons’ environment, food and rural affairs committee told the BBC: “I will await the findings of the inquiry.” Pressed on whether he had opened the material on his phone in error, Mr Parish said: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”

His wife, Sue, described the situation as “very embarrassing”. Recalling the moment she found out that the ‘porn MP’ making headlines was her partner of 40 years, she said: “My breath was taken away, frankly.” On whether Mr Parish had done anything similar before, she told The Times: “No. He’s quite a normal guy, really.”