A Tory MP who is being investigated after claims he watched pornography in the House of Commons has claimed he may have opened the content by mistake.
Neil Parish, the represenative for Tiverton and Honiton, referred himself for investigation on Friday after two female colleagues complained over allegedly seeing him look at porn while sitting near them inside the chamber.
Speaking to reporters after his name was released to the press yesterday, Mr Parish said he would co-operate fully with the inquiry. Asked if it was a mistake, the chair of the Commons’ environment, food and rural affairs committee told the BBC: “I will await the findings of the inquiry.” Pressed on whether he had opened the material on his phone in error, Mr Parish said: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”
His wife, Sue, described the situation as “very embarrassing”. Recalling the moment she found out that the ‘porn MP’ making headlines was her partner of 40 years, she said: “My breath was taken away, frankly.” On whether Mr Parish had done anything similar before, she told The Times: “No. He’s quite a normal guy, really.”
Parish should be kicked out of party if found guilty, says Tory minister
Safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean has been doing the media rounds this morning on behalf of the government.
Asked about the Neil Parish porn saga, Ms Maclean maintained her position that her colleague should be kicked out of the party if he is found guilty.
She did, however, say it was right for the probe to take place before possible action against Mr Parish is taken by the Tory party.
“Clearly if this is substantiated and those allegations turn out to be true, of course I stand by what I said, but at the same time there is now an investigation so it wouldn’t be helpful for me to speculate on the specific outcomes,” she told Sky News, adding:
“This type of behaviour has no place in any workplace let alone parliament, but I think everybody would accept that when there’s an allegation that’s made... it isn’t really for us, as colleagues, to sit on judgment on another colleague, it is for that process to take.
“I’ve absolutely every confidence in the chief whip, he’s acting incredibly quickly, I don’t see why the investigation can’t be concluded very quickly and I’m certain that appropriate action will then follow from that.”
Labour calls for Parish to resign ‘right away’ if allegations are true
Harriet Harman - who is the longest serving female MP in the Commons - has insisted the Tory MP under investigation for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons should quit “right away” if the claims are true.
The Labour MP said the incident was a “new low” for Westminster.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 after Mr Parish’s name became public knowledge, Ms Harman said: “If this is what he has done, he should stand down from parliament right away.
“It’s not right for him to go through the investigation process if that is what he has done. Clearly he is not fit to be in parliament. He should accept that and not drag the processes out”.
As well as Ms Harman, Labour’s shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire express anger with the government, accusing it of having known about the “disgusting behaviour” for days and having attempted to “cover it up”.
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper called on Boris Johnson to “tell Neil Parish to resign immediately”.
And environment committee member Kirsty Blackman, of the SNP, said Mr Parish should at the least resign as chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
Parish’s full statement on porn-watching investigation
Here’s the statement in full on Neil Parish’s website, which makes clear his intention to keep acting as an MP until the investigation into him is complete:
“Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons.
“I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton.
“I will not be making further comments at this stage.”
The Tory MP accused of watching pornography in the Commons, named as Neil Parish, has claimed he may have opened the content on his mobile phone by mistake.
Speaking to the BBC hours after his name was released to the press, Mr Parish admitted the allegations were “embarrassing”, saying: “It’s embarrassing for my wife and family, and so that’s my main concern at the moment. I have a very supportive wife and I thank her for that.”
Asked if it was a mistake, he said only: “I will await the findings of the inquiry.”
However, pressed on whether he had opened something on his phone in error, Mr Parish added: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”
Mr Parish also said he would resign if “found guilty” by the inquiry, saying he understood the upset he might have caused and “I apologise for that”.
Despite this, in a statement on his website, he said he would continue working as an MP and committee chair, despite calls from various female colleagues for him to resign or at least to stop attending parliament while he is probed by parliament.
