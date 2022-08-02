Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Newts which can regrow lost limbs 'could lead to treatment for disease and muscle damage’

Newts are known for their ability to regrow limbs throughout their lifetime, Furvah Shah reports

Tuesday 02 August 2022 19:27
Comments
<p>Newts ability to recall limbs was not previously well understood</p>

Newts ability to recall limbs was not previously well understood

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Newts regenerate their limbs through a combination of metamorphosis and body growth, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, found that the amphibians, which are known for being able to regrow body parts, get their intrinsic ability from a specific set of extra-cellular conditions.

The study’s authors say their results can help provide a deeper understanding of regeneration, and possibly inform future medical treatments such as new therapies for diseases and muscle damage.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in