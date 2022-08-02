Newts regenerate their limbs through a combination of metamorphosis and body growth, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, found that the amphibians, which are known for being able to regrow body parts, get their intrinsic ability from a specific set of extra-cellular conditions.

The study’s authors say their results can help provide a deeper understanding of regeneration, and possibly inform future medical treatments such as new therapies for diseases and muscle damage.