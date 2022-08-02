Newts which can regrow lost limbs 'could lead to treatment for disease and muscle damage’
Newts are known for their ability to regrow limbs throughout their lifetime, Furvah Shah reports
Newts regenerate their limbs through a combination of metamorphosis and body growth, according to a new study.
Researchers from the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, found that the amphibians, which are known for being able to regrow body parts, get their intrinsic ability from a specific set of extra-cellular conditions.
The study’s authors say their results can help provide a deeper understanding of regeneration, and possibly inform future medical treatments such as new therapies for diseases and muscle damage.
