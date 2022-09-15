A&E numbers in most deprived areas double that of richest

Patients in the poorest parts of England attend A&E at double the rate of those in the richest parts, new NHS data shows.

Statistics for A&E waits in 2021-22 showed 976, 284 patients waited more than 12 hours from arrival last year - a threefold increase compared to 2020-21 when 302,784 were recorded.

NHS Digital, which published the report, said it did not include 15,900 reports of patients waiting longer than 72 hours in 2021-22, as “it is considered unlikely that a patient would be in A&E for longer than 72 hours”.