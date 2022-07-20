Jump to content
NHS nurses to vote on strike action after emergency meeting over pay ‘contempt’

‘It’s time now to stand up and say enough is enough for our profession,’ Royal College of Nursing general secretary says

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Wednesday 20 July 2022 17:43
A major NHS nurses’ union has agreed unanimously at an emergency meeting to ballot members on strike action, accusing the government of “disdain and contempt” over a pay award.

The general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen, said it is now “time to stand up and say enough is enough” after millions of public sector workers were awarded pay rises of between 4 and 5 per cent.

Most full-time nurses in the NHS will get a basic pay rise worth 4 per cent, a salary increase of about £1,400, though new nursing staff will see starting pay rise by 5.5 per cent to £27,055.

