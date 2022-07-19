Millions of public sector workers have been awarded pay rises of between 4 and 5 per cent, as unions prepare for strike action over rises which fall well below inflation.

About 2.5 million public sector staff across Britain will see a hike in their pay packets after the government accepted “fair and sustainable” increases recommended by review bodies.

However, unions said they would now ballot members on industrial action, since the “kick in the teeth” settlements will not keep pace will soaring inflation – currently running at 9.1 per cent.

Most full-time nurses in the NHS will only get a pay rise worth 4 per cent. Eligible doctors and dentists will see a 4.5 per cent increase, while the lowest earners in the health service will receive a boost of up to 9.3 per cent.

The vast majority of teachers will get a 5 per cent increase – with an increase of up to 8.9 per cent for new teachers as part of a promised recruitment drive.

And police officers will get a 5 per cent pay rise – an annual salary uplift of around £1,900 – after home secretary Priti Patel accepted all recommendations of the pay review body.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the government had delivered a “kick in the teeth” after promise rewards for dedication shown during the pandemic.

“The so-called wage offer amounts to a massive national pay cut – we expected the inevitable betrayal but the scale of it is an affront,” she said, before warning that Unite would back “all and every action” members wish to take.

The GMB union, representing hundreds of thousands of health workers, said members would now be balloted on industrial action. “They deserve so much better than this,” said the union’s Laurence Turner.

“GMB will now ballot our members on the offer ... everyone has their breaking point, and without a fundamental change we will not be able to deliver the public services the country needs,” he added.

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nurses had also threatened strike action over below-inflation hikes – saying “yet another” real terms pay cut would be “completely unacceptable”.

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, added: “The government says it’s committed to the NHS, but a pay increase falling far short of prices won’t take the heat out of the staffing crisis.”

The National Education Union (NEU) had warned that the government should back “inflation-plus” pay for teachers or face strikes.

Patrick Roach, the general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, said: “If the government hopes that teachers’ anger will dissipate over the course of the summer break, they are wrong.”

Treasury chief secretary Simon Clarke told a meeting of Boris Johnson’s cabinet earlier on Tuesday that a “fair and sustainable” pay rise had been agreed for public sector workers.

Hospital and prison workers are quitting for less stressful and sometimes better paid jobs at supermarkets amid the cost of living crisis, MPs were told.

David Fry – director of the group that advises on what public workers should be paid – said the review body setting prison workers’ pay had heard reports of staff leaving to become delivery drivers.

His comments were echoed by Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Frances O’Grady, who said soome porters and cleaners at NHS hospitals were also quitting.

The TUC leader added: “They’ve been through a lot personally, emotionally, mentally, and if they can get a job in a supermarket that is not as emotionally demanding and very often on better pay, why not?”

Ms O’Grady also took aim at comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and others, that increasing workers’ pay will push up inflation.

The TUC chief referred to new data showing a 3.7 per cent drop in real wages in the three months to May – the worst fall since records began in 2001.

“The real challenge we face is how on earth we improve people’s pay packets in order that people can have decent living standards, bring up their families, but also pay their taxes that fund our public services,” Ms O’Grady added.

She added: “I would strongly advise anybody on more than half a million a year not to be lecturing low-paid workers on what they’re entitled to.”