Royal Mail workers vote to strike over pay
The CWU said there was unprecedented support for industrial action.
Royal Mail workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay.
A ballot of members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) showed huge support for industrial action in protest at a 2% pay offer.
A total of 97.6%, of those who voted, backed strikes, on a turnout of 77%. The union said it was an unprecedented result.
General secretary Dave Ward said there will now be a “small window” of opportunity for talks to avoid walkouts before strike dates are set.
He said postal workers received big support from the public for their efforts during the pandemic and would continue to receive backing for their pay campaign.
