Hospitals and schools fear staff cuts over soaring energy bills

Administrations of schools and hospitals have warned they may be forced to cut staff pay amid soaring energy bills in the country.

The national health service (NHS) confederation has said the bills they are paying this year are much higher than what the hospitals paid last year, something that leaves them with no option but to make up for it with cuts.

“The gap in funding from rising inflation will either have to be made up by fewer staff being employed, longer waiting times for care or other areas of patient care being cut back,” Rory Deighton, of the NHS Confederation, told The Mirror.