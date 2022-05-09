Final year medical students ‘struggle to afford food’ on NHS bursary ‘no longer fit for purpose’
The British Medical Association says it is ‘deeply worrying’ that students are facing financial hardship while completing their degree
Final year medical students have been left struggling to afford food while living on an NHS bursary which has been described as “no longer fit for purpose”.
Campaigners have called on the government to increase the maintenance loan given to medical students as some final year medics are turning to food banks while studying, when their funding drops by around £4,000 a year.
Newcastle University fourth year medical student, Eilidh Garrett started the social media hashtag #LiveableNHSBursary after she was hospitalised due to the overwhelming anxiety of her financial hardship, which has left her in spiralling debt after maxing out student overdrafts and relying on credit cards to pay for food.
