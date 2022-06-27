NHS patients asked to travel for treatment to help clear two-year hospital waiting lists

NHS England says ‘final push’ will ‘virtually eliminate’ backlogs

Matt Mathers
Monday 27 June 2022 15:31
Comments
Sajid Javid vows to start reducing NHS waiting list from 2024

Patients who have been waiting more than two years for treatment will be given the choice of travelling to another area to get it more quickly under plans to clear NHS clear up waiting lists.

Health service bosses described the move as a "final push" to "virtually eliminate" the number of people who have been waiting 24 months to be seen by a medic, the number of which has fallen from a peak of 22,500 in January to 6,700 after the Covid-19 pandemic caused waiting lists to mount.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS England chief executive, said the plan was "ambitious" but staff were "on track" to meet the target by the end of next month.

