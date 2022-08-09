NHS faces winter of strikes as nurses and professionals ballot over pay
‘Kick in the teeth’: Pay award is far below inflation rate
A ballot of around 100,000 NHS members of the Unite union is under way over possible strike action this winter in protest at a below-inflation pay offer.
Voting by Unite members in England and Wales began as the Royal College of Nursing announced almost half a million members will also take part in a separate strike ballot next month.
Both unions are recommending their members support industrial action, which could begin in October and throw the health service into crisis over the winter.
