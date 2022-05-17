The European Commission has warned it will retaliate and use “all measures at its disposal” if the UK presses ahead with a threatened bill to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes after Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, proposed new legislation overwriting parts of the post-Brexit deal, telling MPs in it will be published in the “coming weeks”.

The cabinet minister argued the Good Friday Agreement is “under strain” and that it is “necessary to act” to ensure the Northern Ireland executive can be restored.