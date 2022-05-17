EU warns it will use ‘all measures at its disposal’ if UK overrides Northern Ireland protocol
Maros Sefcovic says he has ‘significant concerns’ about the plan
The European Commission has warned it will retaliate and use “all measures at its disposal” if the UK presses ahead with a threatened bill to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.
It comes after Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, proposed new legislation overwriting parts of the post-Brexit deal, telling MPs in it will be published in the “coming weeks”.
The cabinet minister argued the Good Friday Agreement is “under strain” and that it is “necessary to act” to ensure the Northern Ireland executive can be restored.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies