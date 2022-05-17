When Boris Johnson visited Sweden and Finland to sign mutual security pacts with the two countries last week, the union jack flew alongside their national flags and the EU’s 12-star emblem. For the prime minister, it was the perfect image of “global Britain”.

The strong leadership he has shown during the Ukraine crisis has enabled Johnson to rebuild alliances broken by Brexit with several EU members. Yet the rapprochement does not extend to the EU as a whole. The UK still lacks friends and influence among the EU’s two most powerful players, France and Germany, and in Brussels.

A single issue, the Northern Ireland protocol, leaves a big black cloud over the relationship; as a result, the EU refuses cooperation in areas that would benefit the UK, such as the Horizon scientific research and innovation programme.