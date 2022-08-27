Liz Truss’s plans to ‘fly blind’ with her emergency budget next month have come under pressure after an independent watchdog said it could provide an economic forecast in time.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) confirmed it has already begun work and would be in a position to publish its results in time.

Ms Truss came under fire from senior members of her own party when it emerged she could bypass the OBR, which was set up by her former mentor George Osborne.