Independent watchdog says it can provide economic forecast in time for emergency Truss budget
Senior Tory describes work as ‘vital’
Liz Truss’s plans to ‘fly blind’ with her emergency budget next month have come under pressure after an independent watchdog said it could provide an economic forecast in time.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) confirmed it has already begun work and would be in a position to publish its results in time.
Ms Truss came under fire from senior members of her own party when it emerged she could bypass the OBR, which was set up by her former mentor George Osborne.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies