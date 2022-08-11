Power companies join clamour for government action on energy bills

Utility companies – including one of the “big six” domestic energy suppliers – have joined the chorus of demands for Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to set out an improved package of help for consumers facing astronomical bills this winter.

The call from EDF and other suppliers came as Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said that immediate reassurance over the “cataclysmic” price hikes was needed to avoid mental health damage to millions of people.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet on Thursday with electricity generating companies, who are making massive profits as a result of sky-high global gas prices.