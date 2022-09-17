Zelensky’s wife Olena to represent Ukraine at Queen’s funeral

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska will be attending the Queen’s funeral in London on Monday.

While the president will not be joining the heads of states at the funeral, Ms Zelenska will be present at the Westminster Abby, reported The Sun.

“Olena Zelenska’s presence is yet another sign of the global support for Ukraine while Russia is isolated,” a source was quoted as saying to the outlet.