Queen funeral - latest: Queue continues to grow with eight-hour wait to see coffin
The Prince and Princess of Wales looked at flowers and tributes at Sandringham estate on Thursday
The queue to see the Queen’s coffin now stretches almost five miles and is now more than eight-hours long.
Thousands have flocked to London to pay their respects after the late monarch’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey.
King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events.
Over in Sandringham, Prince William spoke to members of the public who had come to pay tribute to his grandmother.
He told them that taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.
Meanwhile, Princess Kate said that she couldn’t read all the cards left for the Queen for fear of crying.
Prince Harry set to wear military uniform as Queen's grandchildren hold coffin vigil
Prince Harry will be allowed to wear military uniform at a vigil with his cousins beside the Queen’s coffin on Saturday, royal sources have suggested.
The Duke of Sussex has worn civilian dress at all official events following the death of his grandmother, since he is no longer a working royal.
Prince Harry set to wear military uniform at Queen vigil
Duke of Sussex served in army for a decade
Queen is an ‘inspiration to entire world’, says tourist
A Canadian tourist who saw the Queen lying in state has called her an “inspiration to the entire world”.
Pesach Neussbaum, a retired entrepreneur from Montreal, joined the queue on Thursday afternoon.
“I was thinking that even if I did not get there to Westminster, and it turned out to be too far for me to walk, that I was still paying my last respects to the Queen,” he said.
“I just continued for five-and-a-half hours and to see it through makes me feel fulfilled.
“My wife Shari - who is back in Canada - is the biggest fan of Queen Elizabeth. I figured that if my wife were here, she would want me to continue.
“The Queen is an inspiration not just to myself but the entire world.”
UN secretary general praises Queen
The Queen’s death leaves a void that will be “impossible to fill”, the UN secretary general has said.
Speaking in New York, Antonio Guterres said: “For seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II transcended her role to connect at the most human level with everyone she met – world leaders and ordinary people alike.
“And for that, she was among the most respected and loved global leaders of our age.
“Queen Elizabeth’s passing leaves a vacuum that will be impossible to fill.”
John Lydon says it's 'tasteless' if Sex Pistols benefit from the death of Queen Elizabeth II
John Lydon, more commonly known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, has announced he would like to “distance himself” from what he describes as his former bandmates’ attempts to “cash in” on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
However, other members of the Sex Pistols have called his statement “baffling”, saying they do not know what Lydon is referring to.
John Lydon says it’s ‘tasteless’ if Sex Pistols benefit from Queen’s death
Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten, wrote the lyrics for 1977 punk hit ‘God Save the Queen’
From Charlene to Leticia: A who's who of other European royals attending the Queen's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be attended by some of Europe’s most famous royalty.
Here’s a list of all the European royals who have confirmed their attendance so far:
From Charlene to Leticia: Which European royals are attending the Queen’s funeral?
The Queen’s state funeral is expected to be attended by royals throughout Europe
Queen’s funeral to be ‘biggest’ ever diplomatic event in UK
The Queen’s state funeral will be the “biggest” occasion the diplomatic service has ever seen, the UK’s former top diplomat has said.
Simon McDonald to the BBC: “Never have so many heads of state and government come to London for one event, for one day.”
World leaders including US president Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron will attend the service on Monday.
CAA imposes flight restrictions over Queen’s funeral
Flying restrictions will come into force on Monday during the Queen’s funeral, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said.
No planes can fly below 2,500ft in areas where services will be held, including central London and Windsor.
The CAA said the measures were “necessary in the interests of security”.
Flights from London City Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Royal Air Force Northolt and London Heliport will be affected.
Footage of King George VI’s lying-in-state
For those of you who wondered what Britain’s last lying-in-state looked like...
This tweet shows the queues back in February 1952:
Tory MPs shocked by Chinese VP’s invitation to Queen’s funeral
Some Tory MPs have expressed their concern about the invitation of a Chinese representative to the Queen’s state funeral.
China’s vice-president Wang Qishan is expected to attend Monday’s service at Westminster Abbey.
Conservative politician Tim Loughton is among those who has written to the Speaker and to the foreign secretary James Cleverly asking them to explain the decision.
Last year, British politicians said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was committing genocide against the Uyghur people.
Pictured: Coffin queue stretches from Westminster Hall to Southwark Park
Here are some of today’s best pictures:
