The queue to see the Queen’s coffin now stretches almost five miles and is now more than eight-hours long.

Thousands have flocked to London to pay their respects after the late monarch’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey.

King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events.

Over in Sandringham, Prince William spoke to members of the public who had come to pay tribute to his grandmother.

He told them that taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate said that she couldn’t read all the cards left for the Queen for fear of crying.