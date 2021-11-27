Two infections with the new Omicron variant have been detected in the UK, it has been announced.

The cases – in Chelmsford and Nottingham – are “linked” and orginate from southern Africa, health secretary Sajid Javid said, as he started sequence testing of other cases in the areas.

Mr Javid announced that four countries – Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, and Zambia –are being added to the travel ‘red list’ from Sunday, requiring arrivals to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

“We’ve been always very clear that we will not hesitate to take further action if that is what is required,” he said.

“The two individuals concerned are isolating alongside their whole households, whilst further tests and sequencing is carried out.”