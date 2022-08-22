Jump to content
MPs and Lords wasted 2.6 million subsidised meals last year as food poverty surges

Canteens throwing out vast quantities of good as millions skip meals

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Sunday 21 August 2022 19:34
Parliament operates 17 bars and eateries, most of which make significant financial losses –

Parliament operates 17 bars and eateries, most of which make significant financial losses –

(PA)

Food poverty campaigners have criticised MPs, peers and their staff for throwing away vast quantities of food while families struggle to eat.

Some 2.6 million meals worth of food waste was thrown away in parliament last year, according to figures released by Commons authorities under freedom of information requests.

It comes as charity The Food Foundation says that 7.3 million households have been cutting back on or skipping meals since the start of this year – an increase of 57 per cent.

