MPs and Lords wasted 2.6 million subsidised meals last year as food poverty surges

Food poverty campaigners have criticised MPs, peers and their staff for throwing away vast quantities of food while families struggle to eat.

Some 2.6 million meals worth of food waste was thrown away in parliament last year, according to figures released by Commons authorities under freedom of information requests.

It comes as charity The Food Foundation says that 7.3 million households have been cutting back on or skipping meals since the start of this year – an increase of 57 per cent.