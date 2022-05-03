Parliament’s independent watchdog has said around 15 MPs are being investigated for alleged bullying or sexual misconduct.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) previously confirmed there were 15 cases opened between July 2020 and June 2021, and that it was seeing ‘a similar trend in disclosure’ so far this year.

It comes after the the Conservative MP Neil Parish was referred to the body, before resigning at the weekend after admitting watching porn in the Commons chamber in a “moment of madness”.