Neil Parish has resigned as an MP, after watching porn in the House of Commons in what he described as a “moment of madness”.

Mr Parish - the MP for Tiverton and Honiton in east Devon - admitted that he had looked at adult material twice, and that the second occasion was deliberate.

Speaking to the BBC, he said that initially he had stumbled across the website while looking for information about tractors, but later returned deliberately to the website. And he admitted: “I was not proud of what I was doing.”

The senior backbencher had come under intense pressure after indicating yesterday that he intended to remain in his Commons seat, and hold onto his position as chair of the Westminster environment committee, until the completion of an investigation by standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.

Today, he decided he could no longer remain in post, saying that the row over his position was harming his family and Conservatives in his constituency.

He told the BBC’s Politics South-West: “I thought that I could explain to the standards committee what happened and it was it would be worth explaining what happened.

“But in the end, I could see that - with the furore, the damage I was causing my family and my constituency and association - it just wasn’t worth carrying on.

”The situation was that, funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at and I did get into another website that had a sort of very similar name.

“And I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn't have done.”