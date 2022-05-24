Downing Street insiders have claimed they looked at each other in “disbelief” as Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that all rules were followed in No 10.

Speaking to BBC Panorama three individuals described chaotic mid-lockdown parties they felt were condoned by the prime minister as he was “grabbing a glass for himself”.

The current and former staffers said the culture was set by Mr Johnson himself, claiming he “wanted to be liked” and for staff to be able to “let their hair down”.