Boris Johnson accused of lying to MPs over images showing him drinking at leaving do

As Westminster awaits the publication of the Sue Gray report into the Partygate scandal, pictures — obtained by ITV News — throw doubt on the prime minister’s claim to the House of Commons that no party took place and no rules were broken in No 10.

Boris Johnson told MPs that there was no lockdown party at Downing Street.

In December 2021 in the House of Commons, Labour MP Catherine West asked the prime minister to say “whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November [2020]?”

In the brief exchange, Mr Johnson replied – to the jeers of opposition MPs: “No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.”

Almost 18 months later, his denial has been contradicted by four photos, obtained by ITV News and published on Monday, that show the prime minister raising a toast at a party for his then director of communications Lee Cain on 13 November 2020.