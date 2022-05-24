Sue Gray report – live: Boris Johnson denies party at No 10 despite photos of drinking
As Westminster awaits the publication of the Sue Gray report into the Partygate scandal, pictures — obtained by ITV News — throw doubt on the prime minister’s claim to the House of Commons that no party took place and no rules were broken in No 10.
Boris Johnson told MPs that there was no lockdown party at Downing Street.
In December 2021 in the House of Commons, Labour MP Catherine West asked the prime minister to say “whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November [2020]?”
In the brief exchange, Mr Johnson replied – to the jeers of opposition MPs: “No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.”
Almost 18 months later, his denial has been contradicted by four photos, obtained by ITV News and published on Monday, that show the prime minister raising a toast at a party for his then director of communications Lee Cain on 13 November 2020.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal is expected to drop this week. It was reported that Ms Gray is set to be highly critical of the culture in No 10 and Whitehall.
No 10 ‘made the first move’ over Sue Gray meeting with Boris Johnson
Downing Street proposed a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray, it was reported on Monday as Westminster awaits Ms Gray’s report into Partygate.
Treasury minister Simon Clarke had said that Ms Gray had “instigated” the meeting. But No 10 confirmed later that Downing Street officials had discussed with Ms Gray about updating the prime minister on her inquiry.
“Following that Sue Gray’s office sent through a technical request for a meeting,” said the prime minister’s official spokesman.
The spokesman added: “He’s [Mr Clarke’s] right that the formal technical meeting request came through from Sue Gray.”
