Britons face more holiday chaos as Tory cuts could see 8,000 fewer passports processed every day

Downing Street’s decision to slash civil service jobs will cause ‘huge delays’ for people accessing service, Angela Rayner warns

Rory Sullivan
Monday 30 May 2022 17:25
Comments
<p>British holidaymakers are currently waiting as long as 10 weeks to receive their new passports</p>

British holidaymakers are currently waiting as long as 10 weeks to receive their new passports

(Simon Calder)

Government staffing cuts could lead to a significant reduction in the number of passports being processed, jeopardising Britons’ holiday plans, Labour has said.

The opposition party’s warning comes as complaints mount about the current passport-processing backlog.

Given the passport crisis, Labour said it would be “damaging” for the Conservatives to reduce the number of staff working at the Passport Office.

