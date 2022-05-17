Patients were forced to wait for 24 hours in ambulances and 600 crews waited more than 10 hours to hand over patients, latest data shows.

Tens of thousands of ambulance hours were lost in April as paramedics were forced to wait for more than 10 hours outside of A&Es, according to an analysis by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, seen by The Independent.

Four thousand ambulances in England were delayed by more than five hours and 599 delays by more than 10 hours.