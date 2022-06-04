Five members of military faint while on duty at National Thanksgiving Service

Five members of the military fainted while on duty at the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Personnel from the Royal Air Force, Royal Marines, Household Cavalry and Coldstream Guards collapsed while stationed at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning.

Two members of the military guard of honour – one from the Royal Air Force Regiment and another from the Royal Marines – appeared to lose consciousness within half an hour of each other as they lined the steps up to the Great West Door waiting for the royal family to arrive.