Misogyny is present in “every police force” in the country, a female police officer has said amid calls for cultural change.

A succession of high-profile cases, including the murder of Sarah Everard and revelations about bullying at Charing Cross police station, have put male officers’ treatment of women including their own colleagues in the spotlight.

During a conference for rank-and-file police officers in Manchester on Wednesday, female officers challenged men to change their behaviour and speak out.