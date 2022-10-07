More than half of voters think Truss and Kwarteng should resign - poll

More than half of voters think that prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng should resign in the wake of their disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.

The survey for The Independent found that clear majorities – including among Conservative voters – believe the measures contained in the £45bn package will be bad for the UK economy and bad for ordinary people’s living standards.

An overwhelming 70 per cent of those taking part in the Savanta ComRes poll believed that the Truss government’s economic strategy favours the richest in society, compared to just 5 per cent who thought it benefited mainly the middle classes, 5 per cent the poor and 12 per cent all working people regardless of income.