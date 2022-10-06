Bank of England intervention prevented destructive ‘spiral’ after mini-Budget

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bank of England has said that its intervention last month in the gilt market prevented a “self-reinforcing spiral” following Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget which could have wiped out the value of a large number of funds held by pension companies.

In a letter to the House of Commons Treasury Committee setting out the thinking behind the dramatic 28 September move, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability Sir Jon Cunliffe said that soaring gilt prices could have triggered “widespread financial instability”.

Had the Bank not intervened, a “large number” of liability-driven investment (LDI) funds would have been left with “negative net asset value”, reducing to “zero” their value to pension providers with significant stakes in them.

On the morning of 28 September - five days after the markets were spooked by Mr Kwarteng’s £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts – the Bank announced it was ready to pump £5bn a day into gilts to stabilise prices.

The action is due to continue to 14 October, putting the maximum Bank intervention as high as £65bn. But Sir Jon said that up to Wednesday this week it had proved necessary to deploy only £3.7bn of its potential firepower, as the announcement itself had the effect of calming markets.