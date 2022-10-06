Pound - live: BoE intervention ‘stopped Sterling spiral’ as Fitch cuts credit rating
UK central bank says failure to act could have wiped out the value of a large number of funds held by pension companies
A ratings agency has downgraded the UK’s credit rating following the chancellor’s widely criticised “mini-Buget”.
Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to “negative" from “stable" on Wednesday.
It comes days after a similar move from rival Standard & Poor’s following Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement to MPs in the Commons on 23 September.
At the end of last month Moody’s, another ratings agency, criticised the UK government over its unfunded tax cuts.
In a stinging rebuke to Mr Kwarg, Fitch said: “The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government’s growth plan could lead to a significant increase in fiscal deficits over the medium term.”
Meanwhile, the Bank of England has said that its intervention last month in the gilt market prevented a “self-reinforcing spiral” which could have wiped out the value of a large number of funds held by pension companies.
The Bank said in a statement on Thursday: “Once the purchase programme is complete, the operation will be unwound in a smooth and orderly fashion once risks to market functioning are judged by the Bank to have subsided.”
Andrew Woodcock, our politics editor, has more on the Bank of England story.
In a letter to the House of Commons Treasury Committee setting out the thinking behind the dramatic 28 September move to intevene in the gilt market, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability Sir Jon Cunliffe said that soaring prices could have triggered “widespread financial instability”.
Full report here:
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the markets and the pound, following the government’s “mini-Budget”.
Credit rating agency Fitch has criticised Kwasi Kwarteng’s unfunded spending plans and downgraded the outlook for the UK’s credit rating.
And the Bank of England said its intervention intervention last month in the gilt market prevented a “self-reinforcing spiral”.
