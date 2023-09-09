For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle will be cheering for Nigeria at the Invictus Games this year after discovering that she is of Nigerian descent, Prince Harry has revealed.

Opening the games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening, Harry said that while the Sussexes deny having favourites, the discovery might lead for things to heat up between the couple.

“We’re also very excited to have new nations join us,” Harry told the packed arena.“Let’s hear it for Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria.”

“Now I’m not saying we play favourites in our home... but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year,” he added.

The duke founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics

.A total of 550 sick, wounded and injured former and current military personnel from 21 countries are taking part in 10 team and individual sports.Team UK, who are captained by Royal Navy submarine officer Lieutenant Commander James Rogers, has been supported by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, delivers a speech during the Opening ceremony of the 6th Invictus Games in Duesseldorf (EPA)

Prior to the games, the Harry returned home to the UK on Thursday, without Meghan, on the eve of the first anniversary of the Queen’s death but, according to reports, did not meet other members of the royal family.

According to an insider at MailOnline King Charles had ‘no time in his diary’ to meet Harry and the relationship between him and his brother William remain strained since the publication of his bombshell tell-all memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex attended the awards ceremony for WellChild, a charity he is patron of that offers support for seriously-ill children and their families.

Meghan did not join Harry on the UK leg of his European trip (Getty Images)

In a speech he addressed his utmost admiration for the strength of the families and explained his absence last year, the Daily Record reported.

He said: ““As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last as my grandmother passed away.

“As you also know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her.

“And that’s why I know that exactly one year on she’s looking down on us on all of us tonight, happy we’re together and continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Additional reporting by PA