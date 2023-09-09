Prince Harry arrives in Düsseldorf for start of 2023 Invictus Games

Prince Harry has arrived for the start of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the German city on Friday 9 September ahead of the games, which bring service personnel and veterans together to take part in a Paralympic-like sporting competition.

Harry will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony and Macklemore will perform.

More than 500 athletes from 21 countries are due to participate in the games which last until 16 September.

He founded the games in 2014 after fighting in the British Army and touring during the Afghanistan War.