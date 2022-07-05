Priti Patel calls for police to use new powers against protesters after fuel duty slowdown hits motorways

Road-block activism risks prison term after law change

Liam James
Tuesday 05 July 2022 00:26
Comments
Driver carrying out fuel protest on M4 gets arrested

Priti Patel has urged police to use new powers to shut down protests after fuel price campaigners held up highways around the country, according to reports.

At least 13 protesters were arrested on Monday for driving too slowly when blocking roads in a call for fuel duty to be slashed to slow the soaring cost of filling up a car.

The so-called “go-slow” protests spread across Britain's road network. Most of the arrests took place on the M4 though drivers also protested on the M54, M62, A38 and several other roads.

