Priti Patel tells MPs to ‘shut up’ as she sets out her legacy as home secretary
Outgoing minister says she is ‘proud’ of record in three years in charge at Home Office
Priti Patel told opposition MPs to “shut up” in angry exchanges in the Commons as she set out her legacy as home secretary.
The cabinet minister – widely expected to be replaced by Suella Braverman on Tuesday after Liz Truss won the Tory leadership – defended her record over the past three years.
She said her record in the Home Office had included “some of the biggest reforms on security, migration and public safety” in a generation.
