Priti Patel told opposition MPs to “shut up” in angry exchanges in the Commons as she set out her legacy as home secretary.

The cabinet minister – widely expected to be replaced by Suella Braverman on Tuesday after Liz Truss won the Tory leadership – defended her record over the past three years.

She said her record in the Home Office had included “some of the biggest reforms on security, migration and public safety” in a generation.