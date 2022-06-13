Female protesters fear policing bill will ramp up officers violence against them

Female protesters have raised fears the policing bill will increase officer violence towards them, warning the legislation could embolden some police officers to be more misogynistic and racist.

Campaigners told The Independent it is worrying that the controversial legislation was rolled out even when officers were being criticised for failing to stop violence against women in their own ranks.

The policing act, which became law in April, has been widely criticised by campaign groups. Opponents to it warn that the legislation cracks down on citizens’ right to protest and exacerbates over-policing and the criminalisation of marginalised communities.