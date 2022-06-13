Female protesters fear policing bill will ramp up officers violence against them

‘What do we do if we stop fighting for our human rights? It becomes a dictatorship,’ says Patsy Stevenson

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Monday 13 June 2022 18:27
Comments
<p>The policing act has been widely criticised by campaign groups for rolling back human rights - with opponents warning the legislation includes cracks down on citizens’ right to protest</p>

(PA Wire)

Female protesters have raised fears the policing bill will increase officer violence towards them, warning the legislation could embolden some police officers to be more misogynistic and racist.

Campaigners told The Independent it is worrying that the controversial legislation was rolled out even when officers were being criticised for failing to stop violence against women in their own ranks.

The policing act, which became law in April, has been widely criticised by campaign groups. Opponents to it warn that the legislation cracks down on citizens’ right to protest and exacerbates over-policing and the criminalisation of marginalised communities.

