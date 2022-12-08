Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Puffin breeding sites in Europe could be lost by end of century, experts warn

Researchers have put together a guide on how the birds can be protected from worsening conditions

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Thursday 08 December 2022 17:17
Comments
<p>Puffin breeding grounds across western Europe could be threatened by climate change </p>

Puffin breeding grounds across western Europe could be threatened by climate change

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Around 68 per cent of puffin breeding sites across Western Europe could be lost by end of the century due to the impacts of the climate crisis, experts say.

Researchers from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and Cambridge University say increased human activity near nesting sites and changes to the availability of food and extreme weather due to global heating is to blame.

Breeding spots most at risk include sites along the coast of Scotland, the west coast of Ireland, Iceland, Norway, and parts of northwest Russia.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in