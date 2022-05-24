Putin will be ‘gone’ by end of this year, claims former head of MI6
The comments come amid mounting speculation that Putin is suffering from cancer
Russian president Vladimir Putin could be out of power and in a long-term medical facility by next year, believes a former MI6 chief.
Sir Richard Dearlove, the head of the British Secret Intelligence service between 1999 and 2004, made the prediction on the One Decision podcast amid swirling rumours about the rapidly deteriorating health conditions of the 69-year-old head of state.
“I’m really going to stick my neck out. I think he’ll be gone by 2023,” said Sir Richard, a co-host of the podcast. “Probably into the sanatorium, from which he will not emerge as the leader of Russia.”
