Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his army is “running out of steam”, according to the head of MI6.

Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may have to “pause” in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in the US, he said: “I think he has suffered a strategic failure in Ukraine. It is obviously not over.