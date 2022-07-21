A great many messages have been flying around the world in the past week or so, courtesy of the leaders of the United States and Russia. But whereas the signals from the United States have, for the most part, been straightforward, those from Russia have hinted that something more complicated is going on.

With the US midterm elections already on the horizon, Joe Biden made his way to the Middle East on a journey that represented a reversion to old-style US foreign policy. After a period of disruption, caused in part by Donald Trump’s efforts to re-order US priorities abroad, but also by the attempts of Barack Obama and George W Bush to shift focus away from Europe and the Middle East and onto the Asia-Pacific and China, Mr Biden was yanking US policy back in many ways to olden times.

In his first year, Mr Biden followed more of Mr Trump’s foreign political directions than was often appreciated, including the entirely justifiable, but mishandled, withdrawal from Afghanistan and a low-key approach to the Russian intervention in Syria. But all that ended on 24 February with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.